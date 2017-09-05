Sculpture Space’s 28th annual CHAIRity Art Auction Sept. 23

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Sculpture Space will be hosting its 28th annual CHAIRity Art Auction at the Sculpture Space Studio, 12 Gates St., in Utica’s historic Brewery District. This special evening features original works of art and functional objects created by international, national, regional and local artists, presented in both live and silent art auctions.

“This year’s CHAIRity Art Auction promises to be an even more stellar evening than last year’s, bringing the talents of our regional artists and alumni together to our fabulous community,” Executive Director Tom Montan. “We are so excited to be hosting this CHAIRity, our 28th annual event.”

Many of the contributing artists are alumni of Sculpture Space’s internationally recognized artist-in-residency program. Since 1976, Sculpture Space has hosted over 550 visiting artists from 29 countries and 29 states. Artists are invited to come and live in Utica for two months and create new work, explore new techniques and materials and engage with the community. Regional residents, business owners, artists and art lovers not only connect with these artists to share and gain insight into their creative process and inspiration.

The live auction will include a wide variety of art including decorative sculpture, paintings, lamps, furniture, jewelry, and ceramics donated by international and local artists and artisans. The always-anticipated Earth Day collection, created from repurposed materials donated by Empire Recycling, will also be available for auction. To ensure CHAIRity remains a something-for-everyone affair, the silent auction also features smaller works of art, handmade items, gift certificates, travel opportunities, and other contributions from local businesses and supporters.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Bank of Utica; visit www.sculpturespace.org for a complete list of sponsors.

Silent auction and live auction preview will be held from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m., along with a cash bar and catering will be provided by Mano a Bocca. Stan Slabicki and Bob Dziedzic of Stik & BD will be presenting live and original music. The live auction, presented by Bernie Brzostek, will start at 6:15 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 for general admission until Sept. 15 and $50 until Sept. 22. General admission tickets will be available the day of and at the door for $60 each. Patron tickets are $100 each, which includes one admission ticket, a listing in the 28th annual Patron’s Page and open bar for the evening. To reserve, call 315.724.8381 or email info@sculpturespace.org.

Support for Sculpture Space programs is made possible in part with support from the New York State Council for the Arts and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida counties. For additional information, visit sculpturespace.org.

