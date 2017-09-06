State Comptroller DiNapoli issues statement on DACA

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued the following statement on DACA:

“The Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA today was cruel, immoral and un-American. It is a dark moment in our nation’s history. There are 800,000 young people, more than 40,000 of them New Yorkers, who have met the educational requirements and background checks to earn DACA and will be robbed of their opportunity to work and live without fear of deportation. Today’s announcement is a call to action for all of us to join with immigrant youth to fight for the DREAM Act and other long-term legislative solutions that affirm the value and dignity of the immigrant community. And to those affected by today’s decision, I stand with you and will continue to fight with you.”

