Tenney issues statement on DACA

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) released the following statement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Sept. 5, 2017:

“As well-intentioned as DACA may be, the policy has encouraged an influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant minors who have illegally crossed our border in hopes of benefitting from the program. Attracting children here without their parents is neither compassionate nor humane. We want to welcome people to our country but ensure that when we do, we do so safely and legally. This country remains open to those looking to build a better life in pursuit of the American dream and I am honored to have spent my life in a community that has welcomed immigrants and refugees from around the world. At the same time, the safety of our citizens depends on strong border control and enforcement of our immigration laws.

“As the legislative body, it is important that Congress address this policy. Executive action is not the solution—it circumvents the separation of powers, bypasses the legislative process and undermines the rule of law. Going forward, Congress must reform immigration policy and get it right, and the best way to do that is to start at the source of the problem. We must secure the border, ensure internal enforcement works, deport dangerous criminal illegal immigrants and remove the incentives for people to come to America illegally.”

