Madison County Health Department announces September immunization clinics

Vaccinations are available for all ages, from infants to older adult, including those needed for entry into school or college.

This time of year, the Health Department provides immunizations to protect against chicken pox, human papilloma virus (HPV), Hepatitis A and B, meningitis, pneumonia, polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella and shingles.

For a complete list of required and recommended immunizations, visit cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html.

Bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville, unless otherwise indicated and are by appointment.

Sept. 8 ( Friday ) from 12:30-3:30 pm

Sept. 12 ( Tuesday ) from 3:30-5:30 pm , at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 100 Eaton St. Morrisville

Sept. 13 ( Wednesday ) from 3:30-5:30 pm

( ) from Sept. 15 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 am

( ) from Sept. 22 ( Friday ) from 12:30-3:30 pm

( ) from Sept. 29 ( Friday ) from 8:30-11:30 am

