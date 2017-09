Lenox Democrats to caucus Sept. 15

Submitted by Douglas Blanchard

A caucus of the Democratic Party for the purpose of nominating candidates for the Lenox town election Nov. 7, 2017, will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the first-floor conference room of the Canastota Municipal Building.

The positions for nominations are supervisor, town clerk/collector, highway superintendent, and two town councilors.

All registered Democrats in Lenox are welcome to attend. For information, call 315-558-3302.

