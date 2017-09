Utica Library to offer zumba

The Utica Public Library hosts Zumba Mondays, Oct. 16 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the library gallery.

These free classes are a fun and effective workout system in a dance party atmosphere.

For any level of fitness. Presented by Mamie Bowdish Aquino. To register, call the library at 315-735-2279, or you can register online at uticapubliclibrary.org.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

