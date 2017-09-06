Five newcomers to join softball in 2018

New Raiders come from four states across the Country

Five incoming first-years are set to join the Colgate Softball team for the upcoming 2018 season. The five new Raiders hail from four different states across all regions of the country and carry with them accomplished athletic and academic pedigrees.

“We are excited to welcome these five student athletes to our squad and look forward to the great impact they will have on Colgate Softball,” said first-year head coach Marissa Lamison-Myers.

Christiana Cottrell

Redding, Conn.

Academy Of Our Lady Of Mercy

Before Colgate

Two-time All-State and Connecticut All-Star selection out of Academy of Our Lady of Mercy… Hit .444 with a .500 on-base percentage and .642 slugging percentage during her senior season en route to All-State, All-Area and first team All-Conference honors…Two-time team captain and Academic All-State Selection in 2017…President of her school’s chapter of National Honor Society.

Personal

Born: Christiana Louise Cottrell in Redding, Conn.

Family: Daughter of Richard and Georgia Cottrell … Father played collegiate soccer … Has one brother.

Bella Crow

Urbandale, Iowa

Urbandale

Before Colgate

Talented two-way player who hit .344 as a senior in addition to collecting seven wins in the circle…Tallied a 1.55 ERA in 149.3 innings and hurled one no-hitter … Earned second-team All-State honors and first team All-Conference accolades … Was a member of the National Honor Society.

Personal

Born: Annabella Crow in Urbandale, Iowa.

Family: Daughter of Nick and Michelle Crow … Has one brother.

Mia Guevarra

Lake Forest, Calif.

El Toro

Before Colgate

Three-time first team All-League pick … Hit .459 with a .649 slugging percentage, 20 runs scored and 12 RBI as a senior to earn Sea View League MVP honors … Also hurled 119.2 innings in the circle … Was named team MVP as both a junior and a senior … Member of the National Honor Society.

Personal

Born: Mia Guevarra in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Family: Daughter of Archie and Michele Guevarra … Has one brother.

Olivia LaQua

San Diego, Calif.

Cathedral Catholic

Before Colgate

Two-time All-State honoree out of Cathedral Catholic High School, which was ranked No. 35 in the nation by MaxPreps … Led her team to a California CIF Open Division title and Western League championship as a senior captain while hitting a team-best .406 with 34 runs and 25 RBI … High school team finished her senior season with a 27-5-1 overall record and its fourth-straight league championship … Earned the 2016-17 Wendy’s Heisman High School Athlete Award … Also was the three-year starting shortstop on the nationally-ranked So Cal Breakers, a team that recorded three-straight PGF Nationals finishes … Two-time country varsity individual champion in equestrian … Member of the National Honor Society.

Personal

Born: Olivia LaQua in San Diego, Calif.

Family: Daughter of Scott and Stephanie LaQua … Has one brother and one sister.

Julia McQueen

Seminole, Fla.

Seminole

Before Colgate

Senior co-captain of Seminole High School team … Member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Key Club, Rho Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta.

Personal

Born: Julia McQueen in Seminole, Fla.

Family: Daughter of Bill and Gina McQueen

