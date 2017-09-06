«  
Did you know?

New York has the most playgrounds (per square root of the population), 0.5749, which is 17.4 times more than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the fewest at 0.0330.

See more at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435/.

