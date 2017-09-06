New York has the most playgrounds (per square root of the population), 0.5749, which is 17.4 times more than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the fewest at 0.0330.
See more at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435/.
|
|
Did you know?
New York has the most playgrounds (per square root of the population), 0.5749, which is 17.4 times more than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the fewest at 0.0330.
See more at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435/.
|Copyright © 2017 Madison County Courier - All Rights Reserved
Leave a Reply