Morrisville State athletics to hold back-to-school supply drive

The Morrisville State College athletics department will be holding their third annual “Back to School” supply drive now through Sept. 23 for the local Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, in an effort to assist district children with needed supplies for the upcoming school year.

In two years of conducting the drive, the Mustangs were able to collect and donate more than 3,000 items to the Elementary and Middle/High Schools, including just over 2,000 with last year’s efforts.

Donations will be collected now through Saturday, Sept. 23, at the athletic office, located in the Recreation Center. Mustang fans can also make a donation at identified home games on the Morrisville State campus.

Needed supplies include, but are not limited to: pens, pencils, notebooks, paper, erasers, two-pocket folders, markers, crayons, glue sticks, highlighters and binders.

Donations can be made at the following home events, at the gate of admission:

Volleyball Tournament, Sept. 1 – 3

Football vs. Norwich University, Sept. 2

Field Hockey vs. Castleton College, Sept. 2

Field Hockey vs. Elmira College, Sept. 3

Cross Country Invitational, Sept. 9

Women’s Soccer vs. Cortland, Sept. 9

Men’s Soccer vs. Utica, Sept. 9

Field Hockey vs. New Paltz, Sept. 13

Men’s Soccer vs. Utica, Sept. 13

Volleyball vs. Gallaudet & Geneseo, Sept. 15

Football vs. Buffalo State, Sept. 16

Men’s Soccer vs. Oswego, Sept. 16

Football vs. Nichols College, Sept. 23

Men’s Soccer vs. Cazenovia, Sept. 23

Women’s Soccer vs. Cazenovia, Sept. 23

For more information on the drive, or to make a donation, contact the athletic office at 315-684-6250 or email Associate Athletic Director, Brandy Thurston, at wilcoxbl@morrisville.edu.

Last year the Mustangs logged more than 3,000 hours of service to the community, were active in 32 different activities, and raised more than $8,200 for charitable organizations.

Morrisville State was selected as the recipients of the North Eastern Athletic Conference Senior Woman Administrator’s Cup, highlighting community service initiatives for a second straight year.

