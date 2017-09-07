Tenney votes to provide aid to Hurricane Harvey victims

House Passes Bill to Provide $7.85 Billion To Address Urgent Harvey Response and Recovery Needs

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) released the following statement after the passage of the Hurricane Harvey Emergency Funding Legislation, which passed the House with strong bipartisan support:

“It is heartbreaking to see the devastation caused to homes, businesses and communities throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana. Today, we joined together as Americans to provide desperately needed assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The bill we passed will provide emergency funding to address the short-term response and recovery needs. The funds will help with life-saving rescue operations, begin housing-repairs and provide expedited low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners. Although this is only the first step in helping the victims of Harvey, it is important that we begin the process to help rebuild the lives of all that were impacted. Going forward, we stand ready to take additional action to ensure that FEMA is able to effectively respond to any emergency needs that arise.”

Background: The House’s bill will provide $7.4 Billion for the Disaster Relief Fund, the full amount requested by the Trump Administration, and $450 Million to provide additional funding for the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program, which will assist small business owners and homeowners in the impacted region. These funds will ensure that FEMA can meet all response and recovery needs.

