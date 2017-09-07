Fantastic Mr. Fox to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) Friday, Sept. 22nd at 3:15 pm and 7:00 pm in the Community Room. The stop-motion animated comedy is based on the Roald Dahl’s children’s novel of the same name. This family-friendly film will be presented in celebration of Cazenovia’s fourth annual Fall Festival.

For 12 years, Mr. Fox has lived a quiet, rural existence with his wife, son, and nephew. Eventually, however, he finds himself giving in to his wild animal instincts. When he slips back into his old ways as a chicken thief, Mr. Fox puts the lives of his family and the whole animal community in jeopardy. Trapped underground, the animals must band together to fight the evil human farmers who are determined to catch Mr. Fox at any cost.

The film is rated PG and runs 87 minutes. Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

