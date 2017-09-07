Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Rogers Center with “Eco-Printing”

On Sept. 30, join Friends of Rogers to create beautiful prints on fabric using flowers, leaves, roots, and bark through a simple steaming process as well as Hapa Zome – “flower pounding.” The program begins at noon with an hour foraging around Rogers Center to identify native plants used in transferring pigment to cloth.

During the workshop, an overview of mordants and modifiers will include an explanation of why they are necessary for bonding images on cloth and color enhancements. Dried summer flowers from “dye gardens” may also be used to add flourish.

“We are excited to be offering this unique new program,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “Participating in ‘Eco-Printing’ at Rogers Center is a great way for community members to celebrate National Public Lands Day.”

Participants should wear long-sleeved shirts and pants; aprons and “non-precious” clothing are suggested in case of staining. The registration fee covers all materials, including a take-home fabric bag. “Eco-Printing” is recommended for ages 8 and older. Pre-registrations are due by 4:30 pm Sept. 22; admission is $15 for members and $18 for not-yet- members. To register for this program, e-mail execdir@FriendsofRogers.org or call (607) 674-4733.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

