Raiders host Down Syndrome awareness game Friday

Kickoff From Beyer-Small ’76 Field Set for 5 p.m. vs. Oregon State

The Colgate men’s soccer team will host its annual Down Syndrome Awareness game Friday, Sept. 8, when the Raiders welcome Oregon State to Beyer-Small ’76 Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be in benefit of Pathfinder Village.

Pathfinder Village, located in nearby Edmeston, is a community where people who have Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities discover their own value and talents, and share these gifts with others.

The Raiders will be selling t-shirts for $10, with all proceeds going towards the purchase of athletic equipment for Pathfinder Village and its residents. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, with all proceeds directly benefitting Pathfinder Village.

Free Gilligan’s Ice Cream will be given to the first 100 fans in attendance. Pathfinder Village residents will also play a game at halftime on Beyer-Small ’76 Field. The event is co-sponsored by Kappa Kappa Gamma and Theta Chi.

The Raiders and the Pac 12’s Oregon State are set to square off at 5 p.m. Friday.

