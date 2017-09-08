Griffo, Brindisi Secure $1 million to strengthen assets at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

State Senator Joseph Griffo and State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi today announced $1 million in state funding they have secured that will significantly enhance the research, defense and economic assets within the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome.

The following entities will each receive a share of this funding, which will ultimately help the region strengthen and safeguard its military, technology and cyber-security presence by solidifying its public-private partnerships and fostering job growth.

Griffiss Local Development Corp.: $500,000 – to support GLDC’s mission to promote, facilitate and oversee the redevelopment of the former Griffiss Air Force Base, which includes enhancing the Griffiss Business and Technology Park and strengthening the remaining Air Force and other federal assets.

Oneida County: $450,000 – to further improve the Griffiss International Airport so it can continue to foster economic growth in our region by serving the current and future commercial, corporate, business, governmental and general aviation needs of Oneida County and New York State.



Central New York Defense Alliance: $50,000 – to support the Alliance’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand the region’s defense and federal assets, including the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rome Research Site (AFLR Rome), Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS), the Eastern Area Defense Sector (EADS) and the FAA-designated Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Test Site, each located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

Senator Griffo, R-Rome, said: “In today’s world of security threats from all corners of the globe, the standalone military and research assets we have in our region play a critical role in protecting the people of New York State and our nation. As we use this funding to preserve and strengthen these important resources within the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, the valuable collaborations that exist between our defense assets and business partners will continue to drive economic growth in our region while making our nation safer.”



Assemblyman Brindisi, D-Utica, said: “The work performed by federal employees at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park has never been more important. This funding helps ensure that the workforce at the Air Force Research Lab, DFAS, EADS, and the UAS Project test site can continue projects that strengthen our nation’s security. It also will enhance Griffiss International Airport and the infrastructure of the Griffiss Business and Technology Park, so it can continue attracting tenants and strengthening our regional economy.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said: “This funding will go a long way toward improving the capabilities of Griffiss International Airport, expanding the development of the Griffiss Business and Technology Park and strengthening the region’s many federal assets that are anchored in the heart of Oneida County. I would like to thank Senator Griffo and Assemblyman Brindisi for their efforts to secure this money that will not only foster the economic development of the region, but will also help fortify the defense of the entire nation.”

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said: “The City of Rome is grateful to Senator Griffo and Assemblyman Brindisi for their constant vigilance and understanding of the need to be proactive in protecting our region’s greatest assets, the Air Force Research Laboratory, Defense Finance and Accounting Service and the Eastern Air Defense Sector. Additionally, funding for Griffiss International Airport is vital to many operations there including the burgeoning UAS corridor which includes the Test Site operations which are continuously growing. This funding also continues vital infrastructure improvements to the Griffiss Business and Technology Park so that the GLDC may continue its important mission of not only attracting new tenants to the Park but also maintaining those who have chosen to locate there with modern, new infrastructure. Lastly, the Senator and Assemblyman continue to support the CNY Defense Alliance whose goal it is to strengthen and expand our defense industry and high tech ecosystem, vital components to our region’s economy.”

