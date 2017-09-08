LETTER: President Trump is ending DACA. I’m suing.

To the Editor:

President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program is cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers — and I will sue to protect them.

DREAMers are Americans in every way. They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known. More than 40,000 New Yorkers are protected under DACA. They pay more than $140 million in state and local taxes. They are vital members of our community.

Iljirijana Glavatovic is a New Yorker. Iljirijana escaped war in Montenegro with her father when she was six months old, and has lived here virtually ever since. Having earned legal status under DACA, Irijiana now worksas a paralegal. She wants to be a lawyer. She deserves the chance to live her dreams.

Sugey Orea is a New Yorker. She crossed the border from Mexico with her parents when she was three years old. She studies at Queens College and spends her free time working at CUNY’s free immigration law service helping immigrants who, like her, call the United States home. She deserves the chance to live her dreams.

Angie Kim is a New Yorker. She was brought to the United States by her parents from South Korea when she was nine years old. She has been undocumented for over twenty years but thanks to DACA, she now works legally as a community organizer for New York’s Korean-American community. She deserves the chance to live her dreams.

My job is to protect all the residents of New York — no matter where they come from. Iljirijana, Sugey, Angie, and thousands of New Yorkers like them are being threatened by President Trump today — and I will use every legal tool I have available to make sure they get the opportunity to live the American Dream, just like millions of New York immigrants before them.

The poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty — written by the descendant of early Jewish immigrants — promises this nation will “lift its lamp” for the huddled masses. New York will never break that promise. And neither will my office.

Sincerely, Eric T. Schneiderman

