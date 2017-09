Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announces regular, annual meeting schedule

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority annual meeting and regular committee meeting are scheduled for:

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

11:00 a.m. – annual Meeting

11:30 a.m. – regular Meeting

at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Board Room.

For more information, contact the SRAA at (315) 454-3263 or sraa@syrairport.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest