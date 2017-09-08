Adorable adoptables need forever homes

Bruno is a 3 year old male Pitty mix. He is a calm dog most of the time however, He does have a playful side. He is strong and pretty good on a leash. He plays hard, so no small children as they might be knocked over. He also has a strong prey drive so no cats please! He is good with certain dogs. Please visit with him soon!

Virgil a 3 1/2 year old, male, orange tiger and white kitty looking for a home. He’s a very sweet boy who likes most everyone except for other cats! If you have a home for this boy where he can be the only cat, please come meet him soon.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

