Meth lab operation shut down in early morning raid

An early morning tactical raid on a suspected methamphetamine lab shut down its operations just after 4 AM this morning.

A joint narcotics investigation by Madison County Sheriff’s and City of Oneida Police Investigators led to the execution of a search warrant early Friday morning on Washington Ave in the City of Oneida. When the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit (SWAT) team made entry to the second floor of a two story, two family residence, they made quick work to take three adults into custody and found a significant amount of evidence that confirmed the existence of an active methamphetamine lab. The first-floor resident was interviewed and not in danger during the raid.

Sheriffs and Police Investigators have arrested John J. Whaley, 41, Kelly J. Franklin, 34, and Patrick D. Crane, 29, all of Oneida. Whaley and Franklin were also both involved in another meth lab incident involving the NYS Police in the Town of Lenox earlier this summer.

Sheriff’s investigators charged Whaley with 1 count of Unlawful Disposal of Meth Lab Materials (E Felony); 1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to sell (B Felony); 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A Misdemeanor); 2 counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor); 1 count Criminal Possession of Meth Manufacturing Materials 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor); 1 count of Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine (E Felony); 1 count of Manufacturing Methamphetamine 3rd Degree (D Felony); and 1 count of tampering with physical evidence (E Felony). Additional charges are pending laboratory examination by the NYS Police Crime Lab in Albany.

Crane has been charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A Misdemeanor). He was processed and released on an appearance ticket, due back in Oneida City Court at a later date to answer charges.

Oneida City Police have charged Franklin with 1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to sell (B Felony); 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A Misdemeanor); 2 counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor); 1 count Criminal Possession of Meth Manufacturing Materials 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor); 1 count of Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine (E Felony); and 1 count of Manufacturing Methamphetamine 3rd Degree (D Felony). Additional charges are pending laboratory examination by the NYS Police Crime Lab in Albany.

Both Whaley and Franklin will be arraigned this morning at Oneida City Court.

The NYS Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, as well as the City of Oneida Fire Department, assisted on the scene.

