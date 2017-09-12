Galvez enrolls at Lebanon Valley College

Daniel Galvez, of Hamilton, is part of a record 513 first year and transfer students who arrived on campus, and the 466 students in the Class of 2021 make it one of the largest first-year classes in the College’s history. This year’s new students also included 47 transfer students.

Galvez, a graduate of Sherburne Earlville Central School, is pursuing a degree in computer and data science at The Valley.

“The Class of 2021 found LVC to be a great fit due to their many interests inside and outside the classroom and the knowledge that our faculty, staff, and current students will help them achieve their goals,” said Edwin Wright, vice president of enrollment management.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

