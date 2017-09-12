Paddle the Nine-Mile Swamp with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 for a scenic fall foliage paddle through beautiful Nine-Mile Swamp in

Hubbardsville. This is an excellent trip for beginners who seek a moderate pace at which to view the stunning

scenery of the central New York landscape.

“We are very excited to offer this popular boating excursion,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive

director. “Being on the water allows participants an opportunity to see the natural world from a whole different

perspective.”

Boaters must be at least 13 years of age, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited on this excursion and advance reservations are required by noon on Oct.6. Not-yet- member registration options are: canoe (space for two boaters) $35, kayak $30, and personal vessel $20. Member registration options are: canoe (space for two boaters) $30, kayak $25, and personal vessel $15. The meet-up location for the excursion is the main parking lot at Rogers Center on Route 80 in Sherburne.

To register, call (607) 674-4733 or email env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that

offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday,

and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

