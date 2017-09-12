Ribbon cutting and grand opening held at Arby’s

The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the new Oneida Arby’s to kick-off their Grand Opening Saturday, Sept. 9. Chamber of Commerce executive director and board members joined Oneida mayor Leo Matzke and Arby’s store manager and company executives to celebrate the opening their newest restaurant.

The Oneida Arby’s is owned and operated by Grant Avenue Development in Auburn. Grant Avenue Development is a locally based company owning and operating 40 franchises in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Grant Ave Development are part of several entities owned by Soules & Dunn Development Group. Today, the company employs over 700 employees with over 300 in New York state.

Arby’s is located 246 Genesee St, Oneida and is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Oneida Arby’s will employ 40 workers, including six managers, in various full- and part-time positions.

