What is Single-Payer Healthcare? A public forum

There is currently much discussion about different systems of health care and exactly what each of the options means for patients, providers and healthcare industry employees. One of the options is a single-payer or “Medicare-for-all” system, which would provide health care to all Americans with the potential for significant cost reductions.

Dr. Sunny Aslam, assistant professor of psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and member of Physicians for a National Health Program, will speak on the advantages of single-payer and how it would improve our current system.

In addition, there will be a panel of local residents who have lived in countries with single-payer health care systems, and local business owners who are supportive of a single payer healthcare system. If you have questions about single-payer, this is an opportunity to have them answered. Hear how our current system of healthcare provision is ultimately unaffordable, unsustainable and inequitable and how single-payer would address those issues.

The forum is planned for Sunday, Oct. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Jewish Community Center. The event is sponsored by Indivisible Mohawk Valley indivisiblemv. com/.

