Chamber to award Liberty Resources 2017 Distinguished Service Award

The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 2017 Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Liberty Resources. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Nov. 3, 2017, at the Kallet Civic Center.

The Distinguished Service Award is given every year to a community member, business, or organization who has demonstrated service and commitment to improving the local community and making our area a better, more vibrant place to live.

Liberty Resources strives for excellence in all areas – as an employer, service provider, and a corporate citizen of the communities they serve. Their dedicated workforce exemplifies their dedication to quality and commitment to our communities.

Liberty Resources, Inc. is one of Central New York’s most diversified and trusted human service agencies. Founded in 1978 by a concerned group of citizens who wished to develop community-based services, Liberty Resources continues to expand its geographic reach and scope of services, expanding services across New York State as well as in Texas, Florida and New Jersey.

From humble beginnings, serving less than 50 people annually with 13 staff, Liberty Resources now employs more than 1,200 professional staff providing shelter, treatment, assistance, counseling and support to nearly 15,000 individuals and families.

The annual chamber dinner is Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Kallet Civic Center, Oneida.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

