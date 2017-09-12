Election Day Hotline to ensure voter access during Sept. 12 primary; locate polling place

Voters Experiencing Problems Can Call 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman reminded voters today that his office has created a hotline to help troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues and barriers encountered by voters at the polls during the primary election Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

The Attorney General urges voters experiencing problems or issues at the polls to call the office’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov at any time between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. The hotline will be staffed by attorneys and staff in the office’s Civil Rights Bureau.

“The right to vote is at the heart of American democracy, and my office is deeply committed to ensuring that all eligible voters have equal access at the polls,” Schneiderman said. “I urge all New Yorkers to immediately contact my office should they face any barriers or issues when trying to cast their vote.”

Voters registered in New York City trying to find their poll site, click here.

Voters registered outside New York City trying to find their poll site, click here.

New Yorkers should be aware that New York has a closed primary system. In order to vote in a party’s primary election, a voter must be affiliated with that party.

In New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Erie, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. In all other counties, polls open at noon and close at 9 p.m.

Schneiderman has operated the voter access hotline since November 2012. During previous efforts, the office fielded hundreds of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to promptly address issues encountered by voters at the polls. The Election Day hotline is part of Attorney General Schneiderman’s ongoing effort to reduce barriers to voting.

Schneiderman also reminds all registered voters that they have the right to accessible elections. This means that voters with disabilities or language access issues have the right to request assistance from any person of their choice. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The office will receive and respond to election-related complaints relating to any of the statutes that the office enforces. The Attorney General’s Election Day Hotline is being coordinated by Assistant Attorneys General Ajay Saini and Diane Lucas of the Civil Rights Bureau, led by Bureau Chief Lourdes Rosado. The Social Justice Division is led by Executive Deputy Attorney General Alvin Bragg.

