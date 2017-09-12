Tenney Secures Over $3.3 Million in Federal Grants to Help End Poverty in Broome County

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced that she secured over $3.3 Million in federal funding for the City of Binghamton and the Town of Union in Broome County. The City of Binghamton will receive $1,716,921 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $356,682 in HOME program funding and $156,228 Emergency Solutions Grant funding, and the Town of Union will receive $1,107,693 in CDBG funding. The funding is awarded through the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development.

“The CDBG, HOME and Emergency Services Solutions grants are all vital resources that will help low-income areas in our community fund housing, community and infrastructure projects. The 22nd District has been left behind for too long and continues to experience slow economic growth. These grants will be critical in working to bring communities out of poverty and expand economic opportunity for our vulnerable citizens by providing housing and services for low-income and homeless families in the Southern Tier,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

The CDBG program is used in primarily low to moderate-income level communities throughout the country to finance a wide-range of community development needs including youth services, senior services, employment training and economic development, among a number of other programs.

The HOME program also helps low-income families by expanding affordable housing opportunities through both state and local governments.

The Emergency Solutions Grants assist the homeless population by expanding access to emergency homeless shelters and provide funding to programs that prevent homelessness in our communities.

