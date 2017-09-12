Hastings man arrested following a violent physical domestic incident

On Sept. 11, 2017, the New York State Police arrested Michael P. Mulcahy III, 30, from Hastings, for the following charges:

Rape 1st degree, a class “B” felony

Grand Larceny 4th degree, a class “E” felony

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class “A” misdemeanor

Menacing 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Mulcahy was charged following a physical domestic incident involving a 39-year-old female at a residence on Rust Memorial Road in the Town of Hastings. Mulcahy is accused of holding the female to the ground, striking her several times with a belt, and threatening to kill her with a knife. He is also accused of forcing the woman to have sexual intercourse.

Mulcahy was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail. The female victim is being assisted by the New York State Police Crime Victim Services program.

