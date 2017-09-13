Sheriff’s Office to host open house to commemorate NYS Sheriff’s Week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proclaimed the week of Sept. 17 through 23, 2017, to be Sheriff’s Week in New York state. Sheriff’s Week celebrates the significant contributions made by the office of sheriff in county government and in the statewide criminal justice system.

“The Office of Sheriff is unique in the community, and the duties of the Office go far beyond the traditional role of ‘Keeper of the Peace,’ extending into many facets of public safety and service; including road patrol and police services, special patrols for marine, snowmobiles and bicycles, narcotics and explosive detection canine teams, maintaining the county jail, providing security in our public buildings and justice courts, overseeing the County STOP DWI program, operating the child advocacy center, and serving and executing civil process for our courts,” said Acting Sheriff/Undersheriff John Ball.

In Madison County, the sheriff also is responsible for administering the Child Advocacy Center and the county’s STOP DWI program.

To mark the occasion, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, the new Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Building on North Court Street in Wampsville. Ball said that in addition to tours of the new facility, various emergency vehicles including patrol cars, SWAT response truck and armored vehicle, command trailer, secure inmate transport van and other units will be on display.

Safety Pup will be making an appearance as well, with Operation SafeChild ID cards being issued. A K9 team will also be at the open house for you to meet and learn about their role in law enforcement. Displays from the Sheriff’s Community Services Office and STOP DWI are also included.

Madison County’s Emergency Management Department will also participate in the event, and have free smoke detectors to hand out to anyone needing them. You can also register for NY-ALERT while you are there. More information on NY-ALERT will be available that day.

Despite changes in its function, status and powers during its long history, the Office of Sheriff has maintained a continuous existence, preserved its distinguishing heritage, and continues to be an essential component in the criminal justice system, and today, your Madison County Sheriff’s Office has evolved into a modern, professional, full-service law enforcement agency, manned by fully trained police officers, using state-of-the-art technology and applying the latest and most advanced theories and practices in the criminal justice field.

Free hot dogs will be provided by the Madison County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA during the event.

Fifty-five of New York’s 58 sheriffs are elected officials, accountable to the citizen voter every four years and responsible for the complex operations of a sheriff’s office, which can include criminal law enforcement, traffic patrol, emergency operations, homeland security programs, SWAT operations, civil emergency response, jail operations, correctional alternative management and civil litigation process.

