Morrisville State College to hold yearling sale Sept. 17

Morrisville State College will host its annual Fall Yearling Sale Sunday, Sept. 17 at noon at the college’s Nancy Sears Stowell Arena on Swamp Road in Eaton.

The highly anticipated event draws a crowd of potential buyers, sellers, trainers and owners from across the Northeast. MSC’s sale is the only one of its kind in New York state on a college campus.

A total of 78 yearlings, including those by first crop sires Heston Blue Chip, Manningly and Royalty For Life, are cataloged for the 2017 sale. Fifteen of them are being sold by the college.

The yearling sale, which features year-old Standardbred horses sold on consignment by the college, is organized and run by Morrisville State Equine Department faculty, staff and students.

Equine students will work the event and participate in every aspect, from bedding stalls, grooming, leading and showing horses to setting up the business office and assisting with cleanup.

Last year, the sale took in more than $1 million.

Profits from the sale, which is free and open to the public, go toward general maintenance and enrichment of the college’s equine programs. For more information about the event, visit www.morrisvillesale.com.

Morrisville State College’s curricula are enriched with applied learning and pave the way for opportunity at both the Morrisville and Norwich campuses. An action-oriented, interactive learning lab, the college is a national leader in technology and has been lauded for its exemplary, innovative and effective community service programs.

The college was ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the North by U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2017 issue and was also recognized in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North in the 2017 Best Colleges rankings. For more information about Morrisville State College, visit www.morrisville.edu.

