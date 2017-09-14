Tenney announces September mobile office hours with district office staff

Mobile office hours held by district office staff in eight locations across the 22nd District

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced mobile office hours with her district office staff for the month of September. Throughout the month of September, staff from Congresswoman Tenney’s New Hartford and Binghamton offices will be available at the following locations to provide assistance to constituents facing issues with federal agencies.

“Mobile office hours help us bring the wide range of constituent services our office offers into communities across the 22nd District to increase accessibility and give constituents an opportunity to meet directly with experienced casework staff,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “If you are having trouble with a federal agency, from problems with Social Security and Medicare benefits to obtaining a passport or questions about the Veterans Administration, our office is here to ensure you get the answers you need.”

For a full list of constituent services, visit tenney.house.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency

Oneida County

Prospect, Trenton Municipal Building, 8520 Old Poland Road, Barneveld, Thursday, Sept. 14, 10am-12pm

Madison County

Bouckville Tourist Visitor Center, Route 20, Madison, Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

Oneida City Hall, 109 North Main St., Oneida, Thursday, Sept. 28, 1 to 3 p.m

Herkimer County

Little Falls City Hall, 659 East Main St., Little Falls, Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon

Cortland County

Virgil Town Hall, 1176 Church St., Cortland, Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon

Chenango County

Sherburne Town Office, 15 West State St., Sherburne, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

