Morrisville State College preparing for annual Mustang Weekend Sept. 29 through Oct. 1

A variety of laughs, food, fun and excitement are once again on tap to celebrate Morrisville State College’s annual Mustang Weekend Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

The weekend kicks off with the Mustang field hockey team hosting Wilson College at Drake Field Friday at 5 p.m. A 50-year reunion dinner for the class of 1967 will be in the stadium’s Hospitality Suite at 6 p.m., followed by a men’s lacrosse alumni game at Drake Field at 8 p.m. Comedian Jeff Scheen will also perform at STUAC Theater at 8 p.m.

An alumni breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in Seneca Dining Hall begins Saturday’s events, when an assortment of products from vendors across New York State can also be sampled at the Nelson Farms taste testing booth in the Administrative Quad from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Auto Cruise-In, where all makes and models are welcome, runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the Automotive Technology Building, before the automotive technology class of 1967 is recognized with a reception from 3-4 p.m.

An alumni reception will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in the Hospitality Suite, where the Morrisville football team’s homecoming game can be viewed as the Mustangs host Union College at 1 p.m. at Drake Field.

Saturday’s highlights also include a craft fair in the STUAC lobby and gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring local vendors, a free campus community picnic in the Administrative Quad from 1-4 p.m. and a pep band performance in STUAC lobby beginning at 3 p.m. The day will conclude with a homecoming dance at Hamilton Hall beginning at 11 p.m.

Campus walking tours starting at STUAC lobby will also begin on the hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, along with a viewing of the movie “Despicable Me 3” at STUAC Theater each night beginning at 9 p.m.

For more information or schedule updates, visit http://alumni.morrisville.edu/mustangweekend.aspx or contact the Alumni/Advancement Office at 315.684.6020 or alumni@morrisville.edu.

