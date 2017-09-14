House unanimously passes Tenney co-sponsored bill to establish National Firefighter Cancer Registry

Bipartisan Firefighter Cancer Registry Act Heads to U.S. Senate



Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced the passage of H.R. 931, the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act. This measure would establish a registry through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect information and develop a database on cancer incidences among firefighters. Rep. Tenney is an original cosponsor of this bill.

Establishing a registry to collect occupational information and personal data will allow researchers to better understand cancer incidence among firefighters. Although there is a network of existing state-based cancer registries, no centralized nation-wide registry currently exists. Through the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, the CDC will be able to track occupational information relevant to the health and safety of firefighters. Analyzing this data will potentially lead to the development of new protocols and safety measures to better protect the safety of firefighters. Additionally, the bill gives the CDC the ability to work with experts in the field to further refine and advance these safety measures.

“It’s an honor to cosponsor and vote in support of this important bill that was inspired by a constituent from 22nd District of New York, Brian McQueen. Mr. McQueen, a cancer survivor and local volunteer firefighter, has been a tireless advocate for our local firefighters and it is a true honor to advance this legislation on his behalf,” said Tenney. “This legislation will utilize existing resources at the federal level to improve the coordination of vital research on cancer incidences among firefighters. As research advances, we will be able to better protect our first responders and prevent the high incidences of this tragic disease in the future.”

Studies have found that firefighters have a higher incidence of cancer due to service than other first responders. According to one estimate, nearly 60 percent of deaths among firefighters in the line-of-duty are caused by cancer.

