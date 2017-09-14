Hamilton Public Library news

Monday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. – Fashion History and Women’s Rights

Jody Luce, “The Tailor of Peterboro,” will discuss fashion history and women’s rights and share some of the amazing authentically styled mid-1850s era outfits she has created. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their care givers. We look forward to hosting these early childhood education opportunities each Tuesday morning through the end of July!

Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. – Women’s Suffrage in Central NY

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will discuss Women’s Suffrage in Central NY, exploring the role and impacts of both pro- and anti-suffrage groups locally. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library at both talks.

The Hamilton Public Library proudly presents Seasons’ Colors Remembered—an art exhibit by

local artist Jon Iannitti. These acrylic paintings reflect Jon’s interest in creating arrangements of

color and form. They reveal his continuing desire to experiment with a variety of styles and

techniques. We hope you’ll join us at a reception to celebrate Jon’s work Sept. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. The exhibit is on display Sept. 11 through Nov. 20, 2017.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

