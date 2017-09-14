Free cultural competency training Sept. 20 in Utica

The Resource Center for Independent Living is pleased to announce it will be offering a free cultural competency training Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy (located at 1607 Genesee St., Utica).

This training is free and open to the general public.

Since 1981, Utica and the surrounding area have resettled 15,000 refugees from around the World. This

training will focus on refugees in our communities, concepts of culture, personal awareness, and tips

and strategies for working within diverse communities. Presentation goals include the following:

Having a basic understanding of who refugees are and why they come here.

Embarking on the first step towards developing cultural competence: Awareness.

Examining concepts of culture: group orientation, time orientation, communication styles.

Gaining basic knowledge about populations in the Mohawk Valley (Bosnian, Burmese, Karen, Russian, and Spanish).

Anyone interested in attending this Cultural Competency Training should contact Sasha Rodriguez at

srodriguez@rcil.com or 315-797- 4642 ext 2907. If an ASL interpreter, Braille, listening device or other

accommodation is needed, please specify when registering.

RCIL is a 501(c)3 certified nonprofit organization offering individuals with disabilities a wide range of

independent living and advocacy services so they can live their lives their way, at home and in the

community as safely and independently as possible. For more information, visit rcil.com.

