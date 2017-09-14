Herkimer College to host Fall Fest and Alumni Weekend

Herkimer County Community College will hold its annual Fall Fest and Alumni Weekend Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30.

On Friday, the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception will be held in the Robert McLaughlin College Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations are required. More information is available at herkimergenerals.com/hof.

Saturday’s activities include a car show, art show, horse drawn wagon rides, presentations; including Anne LaBastille: Woodswoman, Ecologist, Author & Friend presented by Leslie Surprenant and the Wildlife Rockstars “meet and greet” with native and exotic animals, birds and reptiles, displays, music by DJ Red Hot ‘n Wild, cartoon caricatures, pumpkin painting, solar star gazing, master chainsaw artist Mark Tyoe, a chicken barbeque, performance by the band Flame, a variety of alumni, inter-collegiate and high school athletic events, and much more.

All events on Saturday are open to the public and free unless indicated otherwise on the schedule.

For a complete schedule of events, visit herkimer.edu/ fallfest.

