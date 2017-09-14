Alzheimer’s Association invites caregivers and individuals with early-stage dementias to support groups in Central New York

The challenges and emotions that come with caregiving for an individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be overwhelming. It can be a stressful endeavor surrounded by anxiety, worry and guilt, and many feel as if they are alone in their journey. The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia to attend one of its support groups that meet throughout the region.
Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible. Early-stage groups provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals specifically diagnosed in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual with the disease and the caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the number listed with the support group.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.
Upcoming meetings include:
Early-Stage Support Groups
**Advance screening recommended by calling the Chapter**
DeWitt
Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 and Nov. 15
Vestal
Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St.
2nd Friday, 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 and Nov. 10
Whitesboro
Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St. #78
2nd Monday, 11 a.m.
Oct. 13 and Nov. 11
Caregiver Support Groups
Broome County
Johnson City
First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St.
1st & 3rd Monday, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 and 16, Nov. 6 and 20
United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18 and Nov. 15
Vestal
Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. East
1st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 and Nov. 7
Cayuga County
Auburn
United Way of Cayuga County, 17 E. Genesee St., #302
Use rear parking lot on Seminary Street
2nd Monday, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 and Nov. 13
Chenango County
Norwich
United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 11 W. Main St.
3rd Thursday, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 and Nov. 16
Cortland County
Cortland
Walden Place, 839 Bennie Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 and Nov. 15
Marathon
Peck Memorial Library, 24 W. Main St.
2nd Monday, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 and Nov. 13
Herkimer County
Little Falls
Little Falls Community and Senior Center, 524 E. Main St.
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 and Nov. 9
Jefferson County
Clayton
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St.
2nd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 and Nov. 9
Watertown
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, 210 Court St., #104
4th Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Nov. 28
Lewis County
Lowville
Lewis County Office for the Aging, 7550 S. State St.
3rd Thursday, 10 a.m.
Oct. 19 and Nov. 16
Madison County
Canastota
Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd.
3rd Friday, 10 a.m.
Oct. 20 and Nov. 17
Cazenovia
Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East
2nd Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 and Nov. 8
Oneida County
Clinton
Brookdale Clinton, 115 Brookside Rd.
Last Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25 and Nov. 29
Rome
Rome Memorial Hospital, 1500 James St., Room 101
2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 and Nov. 14
Onondaga County
Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St.
2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 and Nov. 14
Liverpool
Liverpool First Presbyterian Church, 603 Tulip St.
2nd Saturday, 11 a.m.
Oct. 14 and Nov. 11
Manlius
Manlius Public Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Way
4th Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Nov. 28
North Syracuse
NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane
3rd Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 17 and Nov. 21
Skaneateles
Grace Chapel, 1674 U.S. Route 20
Last Thursday, 2 p.m.
Oct. 26 and Nov. 30
Syracuse
The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Rd.
3rd Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 and Nov. 21
Dunbar Center, 1453 S. State St.
3rd Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 and Nov. 20
The Hearth on James, 830 James St.
1st & 3rd Thursday, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16
Spanish Action League, 700 Oswego St.
1st Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 and Nov. 1
Spanish language support group
Syracuse V.A. Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Room B905
1st Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 and Nov. 1
Non-Veterans Welcome
Oswego County
Central Square
First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave.
4th Monday, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 and Nov. 27
Oswego
The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr.
4th Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 and Nov. 22
St. Lawrence County
Canton
Maplewood, 205 State Street Rd.
1st Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 and Nov. 7
Gouverneur
Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NYS Route 58
3rd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 and Nov. 16
Massena
Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr.
Lower Level Conference Room
3rd Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 and Nov. 20
Ogdensburg
Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Ctr., 8101 State Hwy. 68
2nd Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 and Nov. 14
Tioga County
Owego
Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd.
3rd Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 and Nov. 21
Tompkins County
Ithaca
Lifelong, 119 W. Court St.
1st Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 and Nov. 1
