«  
  »

Alzheimer’s Association invites caregivers and individuals with early-stage dementias to support groups in Central New York

The challenges and emotions that come with caregiving for an individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be overwhelming. It can be a stressful endeavor surrounded by anxiety, worry and guilt, and many feel as if they are alone in their journey. The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia to attend one of its support groups that meet throughout the region.

Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible. Early-stage groups provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals specifically diagnosed in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual with the disease and the caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the number listed with the support group.

All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.

Upcoming meetings include:

Early-Stage Support Groups

**Advance screening recommended by calling the Chapter**

DeWitt

Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Rd.

3rd Wednesday4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 and Nov. 15

Vestal

Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St.

2nd Friday1 p.m.

Oct. 13 and Nov. 10

Whitesboro

Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St. #78

2nd Monday11 a.m.

Oct. 13 and Nov. 11

Caregiver Support Groups

Broome County

Johnson City

First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St.

1st & 3rd Monday6 p.m.

Oct. 2 and 16, Nov. 6 and 20

United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Rd.

3rd Wednesday4 p.m.

Oct. 18 and Nov. 15

Vestal

Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. East

1st Tuesday5:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 and Nov. 7

Cayuga County

Auburn

United Way of Cayuga County, 17 E. Genesee St., #302

Use rear parking lot on Seminary Street

2nd Monday2 p.m.

Oct. 9 and Nov. 13

Chenango County

Norwich

United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 11 W. Main St.

3rd Thursday6 p.m.

Oct. 19 and Nov. 16

Cortland County

Cortland

Walden Place, 839 Bennie Rd.

3rd Wednesday12:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 and Nov. 15

Marathon

Peck Memorial Library, 24 W. Main St.

2nd Monday2 p.m.

Oct. 9 and Nov. 13

Herkimer County

Little Falls

Little Falls Community and Senior Center, 524 E. Main St.

2nd Thursday6 p.m.

Oct. 12 and Nov. 9

Jefferson County

Clayton

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St.

2nd Thursday5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 and Nov. 9

Watertown

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, 210 Court St., #104

4th Tuesday4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Nov. 28

Lewis County

Lowville

Lewis County Office for the Aging, 7550 S. State St.

3rd Thursday10 a.m.

Oct. 19 and Nov. 16

Madison County

Canastota

Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd.

3rd Friday10 a.m.

Oct. 20 and Nov. 17

Cazenovia

Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East

2nd Wednesday6 p.m.

Oct. 10 and Nov. 8

Oneida County

Clinton

Brookdale Clinton, 115 Brookside Rd.

Last Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 and Nov. 29

Rome

Rome Memorial Hospital, 1500 James St., Room 101

2nd Tuesday5 p.m.

Oct. 10 and Nov. 14

Onondaga County

Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St.

2nd Tuesday6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 and Nov. 14

Liverpool

Liverpool First Presbyterian Church, 603 Tulip St.

2nd Saturday11 a.m.

Oct. 14 and Nov. 11

Manlius

Manlius Public Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Way

4th Tuesday6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Nov. 28

North Syracuse

NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane

3rd Tuesday3:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 and Nov. 21

Skaneateles

Grace Chapel, 1674 U.S. Route 20

Last Thursday, 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 and Nov. 30

Syracuse

The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Rd.

3rd Tuesday5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 and Nov. 21

Dunbar Center, 1453 S. State St.

3rd Monday6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 and Nov. 20

The Hearth on James, 830 James St.

1st & 3rd Thursday1 p.m.

Oct. 5 and 19Nov. 2 and 16

Spanish Action League, 700 Oswego St.

1st Wednesday6 p.m.

Oct. 4 and Nov. 1

Spanish language support group

Syracuse V.A. Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Room B905

1st Wednesday1 p.m.

Oct. 4 and Nov. 1

Non-Veterans Welcome

Oswego County

Central Square

First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave.

4th Monday7 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 27

Oswego

The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr.

4th Wednesday7 p.m.

Oct. 25 and Nov. 22

St. Lawrence County

Canton

Maplewood, 205 State Street Rd.

1st Tuesday6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 and Nov. 7

Gouverneur

Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NYS Route 58

3rd Thursday5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 and Nov. 16

Massena

Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr.

Lower Level Conference Room

3rd Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 and Nov. 20

Ogdensburg

Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Ctr., 8101 State Hwy. 68

2nd Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 and Nov. 14

Tioga County

Owego

Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd.

3rd Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 and Nov. 21

Tompkins County

Ithaca

Lifelong, 119 W. Court St.

1st Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 and Nov. 1

September 14th, 2017 | Category: Health, Wellness & Safety, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  