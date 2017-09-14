Schneiderman announces $800k settlement with Energy Plus The OPL puts lunchtime nutrition on the menu » Alzheimer’s Association invites caregivers and individuals with early-stage dementias to support groups in Central New York The challenges and emotions that come with caregiving for an individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be overwhelming. It can be a stressful endeavor surrounded by anxiety, worry and guilt, and many feel as if they are alone in their journey. The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia to attend one of its support groups that meet throughout the region. Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible. Early-stage groups provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals specifically diagnosed in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual with the disease and the caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the number listed with the support group. All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org. Upcoming meetings include: Early-Stage Support Groups **Advance screening recommended by calling the Chapter** DeWitt Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Rd. 3rd Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 Vestal Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St. 2nd Friday, 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 Whitesboro Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St. #78 2nd Monday, 11 a.m. Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 Caregiver Support Groups Broome County Johnson City First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St. 1st & 3rd Monday, 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 16, Nov. 6 and 20 United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Rd. 3rd Wednesday, 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 Vestal Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. East 1st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Nov. 7 Cayuga County Auburn United Way of Cayuga County, 17 E. Genesee St., #302 Use rear parking lot on Seminary Street 2nd Monday, 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 Chenango County Norwich United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 11 W. Main St. 3rd Thursday, 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 Cortland County Cortland Walden Place, 839 Bennie Rd. 3rd Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 Marathon Peck Memorial Library, 24 W. Main St. 2nd Monday, 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 Herkimer County Little Falls Little Falls Community and Senior Center, 524 E. Main St. 2nd Thursday, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 Jefferson County Clayton St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St. 2nd Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 Watertown Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, 210 Court St., #104 4th Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 28 Lewis County Lowville Lewis County Office for the Aging, 7550 S. State St. 3rd Thursday, 10 a.m. Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 Madison County Canastota Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd. 3rd Friday, 10 a.m. Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 Cazenovia Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East 2nd Wednesday, 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 8 Oneida County Clinton Brookdale Clinton, 115 Brookside Rd. Last Wednesday, 1 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 29 Rome Rome Memorial Hospital, 1500 James St., Room 101 2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 Onondaga County Baldwinsville Baldwinsville Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St. 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 Liverpool Liverpool First Presbyterian Church, 603 Tulip St. 2nd Saturday, 11 a.m. Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 Manlius Manlius Public Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Way 4th Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 28 North Syracuse NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane 3rd Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 17 and Nov. 21 Skaneateles Grace Chapel, 1674 U.S. Route 20 Last Thursday, 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 30 Syracuse The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Rd. 3rd Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and Nov. 21 Dunbar Center, 1453 S. State St. 3rd Monday, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 The Hearth on James, 830 James St. 1st & 3rd Thursday, 1 p.m. Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16 Spanish Action League, 700 Oswego St. 1st Wednesday, 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 Spanish language support group Syracuse V.A. Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Room B905 1st Wednesday, 1 p.m. Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 Non-Veterans Welcome Oswego County Central Square First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave. 4th Monday, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 27 Oswego The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr. 4th Wednesday, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 22 St. Lawrence County Canton Maplewood, 205 State Street Rd. 1st Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Nov. 7 Gouverneur Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NYS Route 58 3rd Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 Massena Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr. Lower Level Conference Room 3rd Monday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 Ogdensburg Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Ctr., 8101 State Hwy. 68 2nd Tuesday, 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 Tioga County Owego Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. 3rd Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and Nov. 21 Tompkins County Ithaca Lifelong, 119 W. Court St. 1st Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month September 2017 (125) August 2017 (307) July 2017 (367) June 2017 (349) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (291) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)