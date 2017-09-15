47 regional volunteers supporting Harvey relief efforts

Western and Central New York Region Sends 47 Volunteers

The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own – and more rain and flooding is expected throughout the week. It is anticipated that many more families will be impacted.

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are on the ground, working to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm. 47 people and three Emergency Response Vehicles from the Western and Central New York Region are in Texas or on the way to support the relief efforts.

A list of deployed volunteers and hometowns by Chapter jurisdiction is below:

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

Harry Dashnau, Baldwinsville

Michelle Fiermonte, Syracuse

John Freebern, Camillus

Paula Hueber, Syracuse

Thomas Margrave, Cortland

Mark Paikin, Fayetteville

Michelle Pallix-Sopchak, Syracuse

Kathleen Prestemon, Skaneateles

Patricia Smarzo, Marcellus

Kenneth Stapleton, Cicero

Catherine Topple, Syracuse

Margaret Webber, Fulton

“We’re so thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Rosie Taravella, Western and Central New York Regional CEO. “If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can visit redcross.org to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application. This would allow you to not only help on large disasters like Hurricane Harvey, but also when smaller disasters like home fires happen in our community.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

We know Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.

The Red Cross has launched a massive response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

