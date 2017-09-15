Burkholder takes women’s lacrosse reigns at Morrisville State in 2017

Morrisville State College athletic director, Greg Carroll, has announced the addition of Taryn Burkholder as head coach of the Mustangs women’s lacrosse program in 2017.

Burkholder returns to sidelines she once called home, having served as assistant coach during 2014-15, when the team captured its first ever North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) Championship Title and NCAA Division III Tournament bid. Morrisville State repeated their championship reign this past season.

“I’m thrilled to have Taryn rejoin our staff on multiple levels,” said Carroll. “Not only does she bring tremendous experience with her having helped get the Muskingum University program started, and the deep recruiting it takes to move a new program forward, but she also has equally impressive playing experience and knowledge of lacrosse coaching essentials.”

Following her stint with the Mustangs, Burkholder took charge as head coach of the Muskingum University program, and across two seasons posted an overall record of 12-22. Burkholder led the Fighting Muskies to their first ever victory, its first ever out-of-state win and first ever Ohio Athletic Conference win.

Burkholder originally came to Morrisville State from Buffalo State, where she served as assistant coach of the women’s lacrosse program for the 2013-14 season with former Morrisville State head coach Kelsey Schwan. While at Buffalo, she assisted the program to an overall 8-7 record against several top ranked teams, with one of the program’s victories coming against 16th ranked SUNY Brockport.

Prior to her stint with Buffalo State, Burkholder spent a year with her alma mater, Niagara University (Division I), on the sidelines in an assistant capacity, working primarily with the defensive unit.

Burkholder anchored the Purple Eagle defensive unit over the course of four years, three as a starter. For two seasons she served as captain, leading the team in ground balls and caused turnovers her final season.

“Taryn, most importantly, has the type of values we look for in our staff,” said Carroll.

“She is the kind of person who is going to make everyone around her better. And the fact that she was here previously as an assistant coach and chose to come back, speaks volumes about the work going on across our athletic program and the quality of individuals we have within our department.”

“We’re really fortunate to have her back and I know our program is going to pick up where it left off this past year as NEAC champions,” Carroll stated.

The West Seneca native continues to be active in the lacrosse community, having served in a coaching capacity with the Pure Heart Lacrosse Club and Hamburg Knights Lacrosse Clubs in the Buffalo area for more than three years.

Throughout high school she starred in the midfield for West Seneca West, earning All-League honors throughout her career and All-Western New York honors as a senior. In 2007 Burkholder was selected as an alternate for the Empire State team.

Burkholder earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Niagara University in 2012.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

