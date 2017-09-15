«  
OPL’s after-school Science drops eggs

Oneida Public Library

Oneida Public Library’s After-school Science returns for the academic year Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m. with a challenge for elementary-school students: can they drop eggs from a height without breaking them?

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator will be on hand to introduce the science behind the egg drop challenge and offer suggestions and materials. The aim is to protect with lightweight materials an uncooked egg and drop it from a height onto a hard or cushioned surface.

Materials, including the eggs, will be provided. For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call (315) 363-3050.

