Save the date for Share a Caring Christmas

Nye Automotive Group has begun preparations for the 34th annual Share a Caring Christmas. The 2017 date will be Dec. 2, 2017, in the Nye Ford Showroom.

If you have not participated in the Share a Caring Christmas recently and would like to support the event, call Terri Wimmer at 315-363‐1000 x. 4256 or email twimmer@nyeauto.com.

We have many ways for everyone to show their support.

