“Mushroom Musings” with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers and the Mid-York Mycological Society at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 for fun with fungi! Conditions permitting, participants will walk along the trails of Rogers Center to find wild specimens in their native habitats. The morning may also include a presentation on mushroom identification and their role in agriculture, industry, medicine, and nature. Dress for the weather and bring any recently-collected mushrooms for identification.

“We are very excited to host the Mid-York Mycological Society again this fall,” said Sarah Freedman, environmental educator. “They will provide unique insight and guidance for budding mycologists seeking to learn more about the fascinating world of spores, molds, and fungus.”

According to the North American Mycological Society, there are over 80 affiliated clubs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. These groups are committed and dedicated to the promotion of scientific and educational activities related to fungi. These societies encourage sustainable use of mushrooms as a resource and endorse responsible mushroom collecting that does not harm fungi or habitats.

Advance registration is highly encouraged at $2 for members or $3 for not-yet- members; call (607) 674-4733 or email env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org to register.

