Hamilton Public Library news

Monday, September 18th from 5-6pm – Fashion History and Women’s Rights

Jody Luce, “The Tailor of Peterboro,” will discuss fashion history and women’s rights and share some of the amazing authentically styled mid-1850s era outfits she has created. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, September 19th @ 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their care givers. We look forward to hosting these early childhood education opportunities each Tuesday morning through the end of July!

Tuesday, September 26th @ 10:30am – Story Time

Wednesday, September 27th from 6-7pm – Women’s Suffrage in Central NY

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will discuss “Women’s Suffrage in Central NY,” exploring the role and impacts of both pro- and anti-suffrage groups locally. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library, all the volunteers, and shoppers who helped make the book sale such a success this year! Thanks to the proceeds from the sale and your annual donations, the Friends of Library will continue to be able to provide funding for special projects that help the Library go "above and beyond!" The Friends are currently providing funding for updated furnishings and décor in the original section of the Library. Stop by and see how things are being transformed!

During the month of September, the Hamilton Public Library will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in New York State. Throughout the month, the Library will feature a women’s suffrage exhibit on loan from New Woodstock Free Library. This special series concludes Sept. 27, from 6pm to 7pm, when Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz joins us to discuss Women’s Suffrage in Central NY, exploring the role and impacts of both pro- and anti-suffrage groups locally.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

