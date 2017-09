Free community dinner Sept. 28

The First Presbyterian Church at Verona will host a free Community Dinner on Thursday, September 28th from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church is located on the corner of Rock Road and Main Street. There is no charge for the meal; however, free will donations will be accepted to benefit the Verona Area Food Pantry.

For additional information contact Pastor Peg Ward at 480-4174.

