Utica Zoo announces educational opportunities

Utica Zoo’s Fall Education programs for 2017. Pre-registration is required. All classes begin at 10:30 am (unless noted) in the auditorium and cost $5.00 per child for Utica Zoo members and $10.00 per child for non-members. Families are welcome to arrive at 10 am to enjoy coffee while your kids play! There will be activities and games provided before class at no additional cost. For more information, or to register your child, contact Kathleen McGill at kathleen.mcgill@uticazoo.org or (315) 738-0472 ext. 36.

Stroller Safari (6 to 18 Months): Load up the stroller and join the wildest adventure in town with your toddler or infant! Each safari includes an interactive tour and an up close animal encounter.

Friday, September 8 at 10:30am

Friday, October 6 10:30am

Hatchlings (18 Months to 3 Years): Join us as we transform our classroom into an exploration center just for your toddler. Each session will have themed activities, discovery stations, and new animals to meet!

Friday, September 22 at 10:30am – Over in the Forest

Friday, October 13 at 10:30am – Welcome Autumn!

Friday, November 10 at 10:30am – Terrific Turkeys!

Zoo Adventures (3 to 5 Years): Join our preschool class as we explore the world through storybooks! Each class includes a story reading, animal meet and greet, and activity!

Wednesday, September 27 at 10:30am – Seeds & Leaves

Wednesday, October 25 at 10:30am – HOWLeen!

Wednesday, November 22 at 10:30am – I am Thankful For…

Homeschool (6 Years and Up): Is your child a budding zoologist? Our interactive homeschool classes help to further homeschool studies through group activities and animal interactions.

Thursday, September 21 at 10:30am – The Great Migration

Thursday, October 19 at 10:30am – Creepy, Crawly Critters

Thursday, November 16 at 10:30am – Going Underground!

Sensory Sundays: Utica Zoo invites families with special needs children to join us for special sensory education programs. The programs will be interactive and hands on. The program is free for Utica Zoo members and $5.00 per child for not-yet members. Pre-registration is required by emailing mary.hall@uticazoo.org or by calling Mary at (315) 738-0472 ext. 26.

Sunday, October 1 at 9:30am – Owls

Sunday, November 5 at 9:30am – Escaping the Cold

Sunday, December 3 at 9:30am – Animals Santa

Member Mornings: Member Mornings are free, family programs for Utica Zoo members-only and will cover a variety of topics and activities such as animal presentations, tours and animal enrichment. Only 30 spots are available per day, and pre-registration is required by emailing mary.hall@uticazoo.org or calling Mary at (315) 738-0472 ext. 26.

Sunday, October 15 at 9:30am – Halloween Animals

Sunday, November 19 at 9:30am – A Thanksgiving Feast!

Sunday, December 16 at 9:30am – Holiday Hoot

