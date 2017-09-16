«  
State police seek public assistance with identifying larceny suspect

State Police in Fulton are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation.

State Police in Fulton are asking for assistance in identifying the pictured female suspect.  On September 5, 2017 at approximately 7:42 a.m., the suspect entered the Refuel gas station on State Route 3 in the Town of Volney, and took a wallet that had been dropped by a prior customer.  She was observed leaving the scene in a black Volkswagen sedan.

If anyone recognizes the pictured suspect, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

