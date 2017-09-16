Five New York Air National Guardsman at EADS receive new ranks

Maj. Gen. Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Raam P. David, DeWitt, to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. David is assigned to 224th Air Defense Group at the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS), where he serves as the Security Forces Chief Enlisted Manager for the 224th Support Squadron. Chief Master Sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the Air National Guard.

Michael E. Roberts, Verona, to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Roberts is a Command and Control Battle Management supervisor assigned to the 224th Air Defense Squadron at EADS.

Robert H. Dicks, Rome, to the rank of Master Sergeant. Dicks is a Command and Control Battle Management journeyman assigned to the 224th Air Defense Squadron at EADS.

Corey A. Reynolds, Durhamville, to the rank of Master Sergeant. Reynolds is a Command and Control Battle Management journeyman assigned to the 224th Air Defense Squadron at EADS.

James F. Bohrer, Whitesboro, to the rank of Technical Sergeant. Bohrer is a Security Forces craftsman assigned to the 224th Support Squadron at EADS.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

Photos of all the newly promoted Airmen can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/ image/3768776/david-promoted- chief.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the 224th Air Defense Group and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

