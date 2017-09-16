Second Tiny Whoop Drone Workshop announced

CNY Drones is hosting a second Tiny Whoop Drone Build, Fly & Take Home Workshop Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at the Jewish Community Center of Utica for ages 11 and up. This four-hour event is for those who may have tried a drone, but want to know where to begin as a hobbyist.

The workshop is hosted by CNY Drones volunteers with program cost covering standard industry-grade equipment, building and safety materials and venue. Experienced drone enthusiasts are sharing their knowledge for free. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the gym at 2310 Oneida St., where a netted test flight zone will allow flyers to get practice with the help of experienced local enthusiasts in a controlled environment.

The group hopes the program will help continue to grow their MultiGP Racing Chapter as well as their Model Aviation Student Club by offering quality beginner advice along with a soup-to-nuts kit. Cost is $375. Each participant will receive their own drone frame, electronics, motor, wiring, transmitter, camera, FPV goggles, batteries and charging station.

Step-by-step instructions will give participants experience in building, flying, safety and rebuilding and repair. Participants must pre-register with payment received no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 4, 2017, to allow adequate time for kit shipping. Workshop size is limited to 10 participants.

CNY Drones is also hosting Drone Info Day at The Parkway Oct. 1, 2017, at the Utica Parkway Recreation Center in cooperation with the City of Utica Youth Bureau. Event admission is free. Registration forms for the Tiny Whoop Workshop will be available at Drone Info Day. For more information on both events, go to CNYDrones.org or email: CNYDrones@gmail.com.

