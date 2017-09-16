Cazenovia Public Library news

Open Afternoon Book Club to discuss The Death and Life of the Great Lakes

The Open Afternoon Book Club will hold its next meeting in the Story Garden Room Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. The group will discuss journalist Dan Egan’s important work, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes (2017).

The Great Lakes provide the largest source of fresh surface water in the world. However, this precious natural resource is under threat. In his new book, Egan examines the science, politics, history, and economics of the Great Lakes, bringing to light the dangers they face and the ways we can protect them for generations to come.

Books are available at the circulation desk.

Great Minds/Great Ideas Lecture Series to Continue

Cazenovia College is pleased to announce the continuation of its Faculty Library Lecture Series: “Great Minds/Great Ideas,” Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room. This popular series features noted Cazenovia College faculty members who “discuss the lives and work of important thinkers who opened doors of opportunity for the human spirit” (cazenovia.edu/greatminds).

In the upcoming installment, titled “Teaching millions of Americans to read,” Assistant Professor of Inclusive Education Dr. Tiffany Coyle will examine the work of William Holmes McGuffey.

William Holmes McGuffey is best known for his elementary school reading books titled The McGuffey Reader. These readers, which sold more than 122 million copies between 1836 and 1925, taught more Americans to read than any other textbook. This lecture will discuss how these readers helped to standardize American English and create a curriculum that reflected prevailing American moral and religious values; the current uses of these texts—their modern iterations and influences; and common complaints regarding these texts. McGuffey’s success is made even more notable by his lack of formal education before his start as a teacher at the age of 14.

The Great Mind/Great Ideas Library Lecture Series is made possible through the generous support of Pat Stacy Healey, Class of 1962, and Helen Stacy. For more information, visit cazenovia.edu/greatminds.

This lecture is free and open to the public.

Blissville…An Investigation to be shown

The Cazenovia Public Library will screen the hybrid “docu/poem” Blissville…An Investigation Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room. The video was produced and directed by media artist Hank Linhart, with the support of the New York State Council of the Arts. Distribution and Exhibition funds were administered through the Wave Farm Media Arts Assistance Fund.

Linhart’s work brings to light a remote and often overlooked corner of Queens. Blissville is the former name of the triangle bounded by the Newtown Creek, the Long Island Expressway and the Calvary Cemetery. In addition to about 80 houses, the town includes the world’s largest fortune cookie factory; a company with the exclusive rights to make replicas of the Statue of Liberty; a sushi factory; an Afghan bakery and a giant car crusher.

With a dynamic mix of residents and industry, Blissville is extremely rich in nationalities and ethnic backgrounds.

Through street interviews, Linhart investigates the origin of the name Blissville and the character(s) of the town. The video highlights the resilience of a community made up of diverse residential neighbors living in close proximity with active industries.

Linhart will introduce the film and answer questions following the screening. Visit blissvillestories.org to explore further investigations into the Blissville area and hear other stories about communities.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

