Men’s Basketball Unveils 2017-18 Schedule

Raiders To Host 14 Home Games at Cotterell Court

2017-18 Schedule

Colgate men’s basketball head coach Matt Langel has announced the Raiders’ 2017-18 schedule that includes five contests against teams that are coming off national postseason tournament appearances. Colgate will host 14 games in the friendly confines of Cotterell Court, beginning with a Nov. 16contest against Cornell.

“Each year, we work to balance our non-league schedule with challenging road games and home opportunities that keep us from missing much class,” Langel said. “We are excited that this veteran group will have five home non-league competitions to establish the home court advantage every team wants for their conference games.”

The Raiders open the 2017-18 season at UConn Nov. 10, the first of two teams Colgate will face that have won a national championship in the last 15 years. The Raiders will also travel to Boston College (Nov. 22) and Syracuse (Dec. 9) in other big non-league showdowns against Power Five conference teams.

“With two National Champion programs in Syracuse and UConn headlining the group, our road games will provide opportunity for great memories and experiences while preparing our team for the difficulties that will lie ahead in Patriot League play,” Langel said.

Following the season opener at UConn, Colgate will make its home debut at Cotterell Court with a weekend homestand against Cornell (Nov. 16) and a UMBC team that made it to the CIT semifinals a season ago (Nov. 19).

Colgate heads to Boston College on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22) before returning home to host Columbia on Nov. 25. The Raiders hit the road for their next four contests, beginning with a trip to Albany to face a Great Danes squad that finished the 2016-17 campaign with 21 wins and a CIT appearance. The Raiders also head to Binghamton (Dec. 2) and Marist (Dec. 6) before wrapping up the road swing at Syracuse (Dec. 9).

Colgate returns to Cotterell Court for its final two non-league tune-ups when the Raiders host NJIT (Dec. 12) and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Dec. 22).

Colgate opens Patriot League play at Holy Cross on Dec. 29. The league schedule runs from late December to late February and features a home-and-home format. All Patriot League men’s basketball games can be viewed for free on the Patriot League Network. Select games will air nationally on CBS Sports Network, with those games being announced at a later date.

The Patriot League Tournament begins on Feb. 27 with a pair of opening round games. The quarterfinals will take place on March 1, with semifinals to follow on March 4. The Patriot League Championship game, with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line, is scheduled for March 7.

Colgate will welcome back 12 letterwinners for the 2017-18 season in addition to bringing in a talented bunch of newcomers. The Raiders return 93 percent of their point production from the 2016-17 campaign, as well as just over 90 percent of minutes played.

Men’s basketball season and single game tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 2. Tickets will be available online at GoColgateRaiders.com/Tickets and over the phone (315-228-4062).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

