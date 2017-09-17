“Art for Kids” program series continues at the Cazenovia Public Library

Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) was one of the greatest minds of the Italian Renaissance. While perhaps best known for his artwork—such as the “Vitruvian Man,” “The Last Supper” and the “Mona Lisa”– his expertise spanned a significant number of subject areas, including writing, science, math, music, invention, engineering, architecture, and history. Da Vinci’s extensive study of the laws of science and nature informed all of his work. He used his powers of observation and artistic skill to produce realistic images of the world. Many of his observations and sketches survive today in his notebooks.

During the program, participants will learn about da Vinci’s unique artistic style, examine his work, and have the opportunity to create their own da Vinci-inspired sketches of natural and mechanical objects. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the Library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes, and much more—all arranged in a beautiful wooden case with adjustable trays.

