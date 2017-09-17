Members of Herkimer-Mohawk Knights of Columbus Council # 579 participate in highway cleanup

Members of the Herkimer – Mohawk Knights of Columbus Council # 579, did their part to clean up the environment and make the community more beautiful last Saturday, members of the Columbus Council gathered to collect trash along two miles of road located on Route 5s in the town of German Flatts. Members of Herkimer – Mohawk Knights of Columbus Council # 579, spent over two hours collecting 10 bags of litter.

To adopt a highway, individuals, organizations or businesses agree to keep a two-mile stretch of road free of litter for a period of two years. Volunteers are given trash bags and safety vests to assist them with their clean-ups.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

